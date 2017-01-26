Family’s goodbye to ‘Del Boy of Blackpool’, 66

A former businessman known for buying and selling some of Blackpool’s most well-known pubs has died.

Robert Smith – ‘Big Bob’ to his friends – died on Saturday from a suspected heart attack at the age of 66.

The dad-of-three, who lived near the Pleasure Beach, was the former owner of The Lifeboat Inn on Foxhall Road, and The Manchester, The Foxhall and Uncle Peter Websters on the Promenade.

His son Daniel Smith, 33, said: “He was the Del Boy of Blackpool.

“He touched a lot of people and he was such a well-known face in Blackpool.

“I want everyone to know he has passed away and get his funeral out there so we can give him the big send-off he deserves.

“He was the funniest guy you could ever meet. He always wanted to be the centre of attention.

“He would have wanted a big party.”

Robert’s funeral will take place on February 4 at 11.20am, where he will be taken by horse-drawn carriage down Blackpool Promenade before heading to Carleton Crematorium.