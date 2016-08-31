Family pays tribute to ‘caring, kind and funny’ man killed in crash

The family of a man who was killed in a crash outside Preston have spoken out about their ‘tragic loss’.

The 35-year-old man, named as Nick Farrimond, was stood by the road in Whitestake in the early hours of Monday, when he was hit by a car.

Police said Nick, from Bamber Bridge, suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene. It is believed he had been waiting for a taxi.

His family Lynne, Terry Tom released a tribute to announce the ‘very tragic and untimely death of their most loved son and brother’.

It says: “Nick was a wonderfully caring, kind and most especially funny young man.

“His loss will be deeply felt by all his family and huge circle of friends.

“There is a void in all our lives that will never be filled.”

Messages of love and support also flooded in on social media, paying tribute to Nick.

A 32-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving, and was in custody.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses for the incident, which is believed to have involved a red Peugeot 106 near to Pope Lane Close and Green Lane at around 12.50am.

Sgt Tracey Ward, of the Lancashire Police Roads Policing Team, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts remain with this man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are appealing for information and would ask anyone who can help to come forward and contact police.”

Contact police on 101, quoting log reference 0067 of August 29.