Families big to brighten up others’ lives

The Pinder family have been doing their bit to spread some sunshine and give something back to the charity which helped them.

Claire and Scott Pinder, with their four children, organised a charity ball, at the Village Hotel, Blackpool, in aid of Rays of Sunshine – which helps brighten up the lives of seriously ill youngsters, by granting wishes.

Lisa Rumfitt, Lyndzey Brown, Lyndsey Kerr, Nicola and Rachel Taylor

More than 350 guests walked the red carpet and were greeted by Steve Drummond Photography to have their picture taken. Those attending enjoyed a three-course meal and played for star prizes in various games. There was also a yellow balloon raffle, an auction and live entertainment. CJ Tazz was compere for the evening and local band The Dead Beats played hits to fill the dance-floor.

The night raised £13,819 for Rays Of Sunshine, which granted wishes for the Pinder’s daughter Jess, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was six, in 2013. The charity arranged for Jess – now doing well after treatment – to meet her pop heroes Union J.

Scott said: “Rays of Sunshine do an amazing job and we know only too well how much a wish from them can help in tough times. Once again we would like to say a massive thank you to all of our family and friends who supported us and this wonderful charity.”

Anne Knapkin, Lou Chard, Debbie Cox and Becky Bowling

Sam Thompson, Tara Lewtas, Sarah Stothert and Claire Bradley

Andrew Watson, Natalie Ashworth, Dorothy Briggs and Steven Bleasdale

John and Gill Rowland, Laura and Matt Glover

Gareth and Helen Mawdsley, Stephanie and Carl Capper