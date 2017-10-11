Fair success boosts Sally’s big trip fund

A successful family fair has taken a Fylde schoolgirl closer to a dream trip to Nepal.

Sally Westgate, 14, is already more than halfway towards her goal of raising £2,200 by next spring to fund the teaching visit after the fair at Lytham methodist Church raised £478.

Whitney and Ian Schofield from Lazy Days at Lytham cake parlour

It featured a host of activities including a raffle. demonstrations of baby massage and CPR and even the opportunity to get up close and personal with small animals.

Sally said: “I can’t believe how busy the event was – to raise so much was amazing and I am so grateful for everyone’s generosity.

“I am now concentrating on organising a Nepalese Curry Night in early spring. I want to bring the tastes, sights and sounds of Nepal to St Annes to give everyone a flavour of what I will be lucky enough to experience.

“There will be performers too and close up magic and if anyone has anything to donate to an auction and ‘hagglers market’ at the event, I would be really grateful. A massive thank you to everyone for their support so far.”

Eight-year-old Max Bradley helping out on the Mask Mayhem stall at the fair

Sally, a Year 10 student at Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College, has been chosen to travel to Nepal as a member of a Girlguiding North West England International trip.

She will be part of a team of girls working next summer with Classrooms in the Clouds, a charity which makes education accessible to children in the mountain communities.

Sally, a Young Leader at 2nd Ansdell Rainbows, based at Fairhaven Methodist Church, added: “Girlguiding has played a big role in my life helping me learn new skills and a better understanding of other people. This trip will expand my mind even further.”