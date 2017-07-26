Facebook proposal ‘joke’ is a global hit

After 13 years together, all it took was a light-hearted joke posted on social media to prompt this Blackpool boyfriend to get down on one knee.

Amanda Barr, 27, uploaded a picture of herself and her partner, Stuart Gunn, 30, to Facebook, promising friends and family that they would tie the knot if the post received 500 ‘likes’ and 50 ‘shares’.

While the post was made in jest, the couple’s story quickly went viral, attracting attention from nearly 20,000 people across the globe.

Mum-of-three Amanda said: “We got engaged 12 years ago before the kids were born, but soon after that I got pregnant with my eldest daughter.

“Now the kids are growing up and we have turned our house into a home, it’s time to knuckle down and do it.

“I only made the post as a bit of banter but it’s got a bit out of hand and gone viral.

“I’ve been getting messages from Australia, Poland and America. When I look at the likes and shares it puts a smile on my face.”

In her post, which last night had almost 20,000 likes and more than 8,000 shares, she said: “We have three amazing beautiful children, a lovely home, we are happy and content. The only problem is my last name. Stuart has said if I get 500 likes and 50 shares by the end of this month he will propose this year and set a date for next year.”

She added: “Let’s get me down the aisle guys.”

Amanda and Stuart, who live on Daggers Hall Lane, Blackpool, met in 2004 when Amanda was 14 and Stuart was 16. They began dating, and Amanda gave birth to their first child, Jodie, two years later.

Stuart, an electrician, said: “We had our first child early when Amanda was 17, so we’ve been through a lot. Every week was a struggle trying to pay the bills. We stuck together because we’re in love.

“She’s been talking about getting married for a while but because of the kids and getting the house together it was always on the back-burner. Now I’ve got a proposal to plan.”

Amanda said: “I just want a low-key wedding.

“Stuart is not a romantic person at all but he’s always said if he had the money he would marry me tomorrow.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

“Stuart is like Marmite – you either love him or you hate him. He’s very honest. I think any girl would be lucky to have him.”