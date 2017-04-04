Eyesore properties to be demolished

Permission has been granted to demolish four rundown properties opposite the Winter Gardens which have beome an eyesore.

The Victorian terrace near to the corner of Leopold Grove and Adelaide Street was formerly occupied by solicitors firm Ingham, Clegg and Crowther.

Blackpool Council recently purchased the block as part of its strategy to rejuvenate the Winter Gardens.

A heritage statement accompanying the application says the properties have suffered fire damage, are in a bad state of repair and there is evidence of intruders using them for drug-related activities.

Work is due to begin this year on building a £25m conference centre on the Leopold Grove side of the Winter Gardens, and the demolition will improve the outlook in that area.