Extra cheer at town beer run

Lytham Beer Run is set to bring even more cheer than on its debut last year.

Entries for the fun event on the evening of Friday, July 7 have been closed at a capacity 300 - double the number which took part 12 months ago.

Starting at Fairhaven Lake at 6.45pm, the run will cover The Queens, The Ship and Royal, The Station Tavern and The County before culminating at The Taps.

Participants will take a drink in each hostelry and with Robinsons brewery sponsoring, all with be clad in bright yellow T-shirts, with ‘Dizzy Blonde for Lytham’ promoted on the front.

Tim Armit, organiser of the St Annes Triathlon and similar sporting events across the Fylde Coast, came up with the idea for the Beer Run and is delighted at the surge in interest as he looks to firmly establish it as an annual event.

He said: “It has been an amazing growth and there was a great rush to enter. We are delighted to have Robinsons as sponsors and with The Queens and The Station joining the ranks this year, it will truly be a real ale pub run.

“The town had a wonderful buzz last year with people out in their T-shirts all evening.

“People came from all over, many visiting Lytham for the first time and we are sure this year will be even more fun, attracting bus loads to experience what our town has to offer.”

All finishers will receive a medal, while there are prizes for the winners.

Steve Norris, landlord of the The Taps in Henry Street, where the run will finish, said: “It is a great idea which went down very well last year and we are all really looking forward to it being run again.”