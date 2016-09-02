Experience to the ‘four’ in Quartet play

Fylde Coast Players are drawing on a wealth of experience for their next production.

Quartet by Ronald Harwood, is the story of four famous opera singers who meet up in a home for retired musicians.

The women in the challenging four-hander are being played by the Society’s chairman, Teresa Mallabone, and secretary Rosemary Roe, both experienced actors and directors for the group.

The male roles are taken by Ian Edmundson and Jeff Redfern, who can also rely on their other abilities to enhance the production.

Ian plays first violin and viola, with Blackpool Symphony Orchestra and occasionally with Fylde Sinfonia and his musical knowledge, together with Jeff’s language skills in Italian, are proving valuable assets in rehearsing the operatic element of the production.

Director Poppy Flanagan, no musical slouch herself as she previously worked as a music teacher at the former Queen Mary School in Cliftibe Drive South, St Annes, said: “All the actors involved have won awards, so we are looking forward to a dramatic feast for local theatre-goers.”

Quartet, which was filmed in 2012 with Tom Courteney, Maggie Smith, Billy Connolly and Pauline Collins, will be performed in the round at Lowther Pavilion from October 19 to 22, in one of the first productions to take advantage of the new flexible seating arrangement at the theatre.

Ticket details from the Lowther box office on (01253) 794221 or online at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk.