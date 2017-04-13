Ex-Pool striker ‘out of danger’

An ex-Blackpool loan player is said to be out of danger after suffering a fractured skull and eye socket in a training session.

Andy Little, 27, who is also a former Rangers and Preston player, was injured on Tuesday evening while training with Scottish League Two side Stirling Albion.

The club said he was involved in an accidental clash of heads with a team-mate and rushed to Forth Valley Royal Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Edinburgh.

Stirling Albion said he is now “comfortable and stable in hospital and out of danger”.

Little, capped nine times by Northern Ireland, started his career at Rangers before moving to Preston in 2014.

He was loaned out to Blackpool in November 2015, and Accrington in March 2016.