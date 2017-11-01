Vote for Stanley Park to win national honour

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden is urging people to back Stanley Park’s bid to be named the UK’s best park.

Organised by the Fields in Trust, the park is one of 46 parks across the North West region to be nominated.

Through his Cleaner Greener Blackpool initiative, Mr Marsden has been promoting the town’s green spaces and parks.

He said: “Stanley Park is an absolute haven of interest and tranquillity at the heart of Blackpool.

“I have been proud in my time as its MP to have worked with the council’s parks department and the Friends of Stanley Park group which makes it the haven of enjoyment and solace enjoyed by both visitors and residents today. “

Shaun Gallagher, who runs the park’s Art Deco Café added: “From the numbers of visitors we have come to Blackpool, they are amazed at the number of facilities we have to offer at Stanley Park.”

To vote, go to www.fieldsintrust.org/bestpark/northwest