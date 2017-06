Volunteers are being sought to help tidy up a popular part of the shoreline.

The Fylde Love My Beach team are staging a clean up on June 13 from 10am to noon at Knott End weather permitting.

Helpers can turn up on the day at the car park by the ferry slipway, and children are welcome if with an adult.

Wellies are recommended as the beach is made up of fine silt in places.