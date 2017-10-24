Tree planted to bring good luck

A traditional tree planting ceremony was held to bring good luck to Blackpool’s new police station yesterday.

Lancashire’s chief constable Andy Rhodes and police and crime commissioner Clive Grunshaw planted the evergreen sapling, which was originally presented as part of a topping out ceremony in July, when the multimillion pound building reached its maximum height. It was planted at the front of the new building, close to the enquiry desk, while a plaque was put up next to the tree to make people aware of its significance.

Chief constable Rhodes said: “This project is the biggest build ever undertaken by the police and crime commissioner, and Lancashire Constabulary, and it is poignant that we have a symbol of the construction process as part of the new headquarters.

“The building is really starting to take shape now, and the planting of this tree signifies an exciting new chapter for Lancashire Constabulary’s West Division as we continue to work hard to consistently provide a compassionate and competent service to the communities we police.”

Mr Grunshaw added: “It’s exciting to see this landmark building develop, and to see the opportunities the project continues to bring to the local area.” The building will replace the dated Bonny Street nick when it is finished next year.