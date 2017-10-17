Traffic diversion proposed to help end noise misery

Steps are being taken to alleviate disruption being suffered by residents living near a railway construction site in Blackpool.

People living on Coopers Way In North Shore became so frustrated by noise from the nearby Network Rail building site, they blocked the entrance in protest.

Now councillors for the area are hopeful of reaching an agreement to help resolve some of the issues.

Coun Ivan Taylor said: “Following a meeting between Network Rail and the council, we have hopefully come up with a scheme which will see construction traffic directed to the site from Devonshire Road instead of along Coopers Way.

“We still have various approvals and a timescale to be agreed, but I’m reasonably hopeful of getting these measures put in place.

“This would effectively seal off Coopers Way and the residents from where the work is being carried out.

“Myself and the other ward councillor Lynn Williams have been working hard to try and get something sorted for the community here.”

Meetings have also been held with Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard and Network Rail representative Andrew Morgan following the protest which saw residents park cars across the entrance to the site.

Residents say some people have been getting just three hours sleep a night due to noise.

The depot at the rear of Coopers Way and the railway line into Blackpool North are being upgraded to accommodate electric trains and nearby land is being used as a compound while the work takes place.

A spokesman for Network Rail said the company was doing all it could “to ensure that we are as considerate to neighbours as we can be, and that includeskeeping noise to a minimum.”

But they admitted the noise at night was “awful”.