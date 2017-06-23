Search extended for Blackpool's green champions

A search for the resort’s green champions has been extended.

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden is on the search for Blackpool’s “Cleaner Greener Champions” – people who go above and beyond in protecting green spaces and championing environmental initiatives and who live or operate in his constituency.

He said: “Because of the Easter school holidays and general election campaign, we wanted to extend the time for period for people to nominate their local green champions.

"I have always found it important to recognise the work being done by many people to improve the community. We launched the Cleaner Greener Blackpool campaign last year and I thought it would be a good opportunity to combine this with my regular local hero awards by giving it a cleaner, greener twist.”

“Blackpool is generally a very dense urban area but we are fortunate to be blessed with some great green spaces, which act as the lungs of our town – Stanley Park, the Moss and Marton Mere are just some of the places we have on our doorstep.

"These awards are about recognising those who go above and beyond in protecting our green spaces and also more broadly championing green initiatives and causes in the town.”

There are six categories, categories: Green Business, Green Activists/Community Groups, Green Volunteer, Young Green Champion (24 and younger), Green Educational Institution, 6) Green Hero.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, August 11.

The “Cleaner Greener Champions” awards will be presented at an event at the Solaris Centre on Friday, September 8.

Nomination forms can be had from the Solaris Centre or Mr Marsden’s office at 304 Highfield Road.

For moreinformation contact Kirsty Squibb on kirsty.squibb@parliament.uk or call 01253 344143.