Road blocked as anti-fracking protesters 'lock on'

A main road was closed when anti-fracking protesters staged a lock-on protest.

Police shut Preston New Road, between Peel and Kirkham, when four campaigners lay down in the carriageway.

The group Reclaim the Power said the protest had been in ‘solidarity’ with residents of a village in Italy who are battling against the construction of a gas pipeline.

The action was as part of the threatened ‘Rolling Resistance’ month of action, organised by local anti-fracking groups and national network Reclaim the Power.

Traffic was brought to a halt for around an hour as officers worked to release the protesters. Police initially blocked the entire road but later opened one lane.