Resort piers put on global protection list

Blackpool’s three historic piers have been put on an international preservation list amid fears their future could be under threat from climate change.

North, South and Central piers are the only UK sites included on the 2018 World Monuments Watch which includes historic structures from as far afield as Egypt, China and the Caribbean.

Central Pier

It is feared changes to weather patterns including rising sea levels could damage the piers’ structures if action is not taken.

A 2015 structural survey of North Pier found it is in need of £12m of repairs, but being privately owned none of the piers are eligible for public funding.

However being on the list will open up access to grants and put Blackpool at the centre of international research into protecting piers.

Blackpool Council leader Coun Simon Blackburn said: “The piers are three of the most iconic structures in Blackpool and we need to ensure that through local and international collaboration they remain significant features of the town to be enjoyed by future generations.

“Being included on the watch list offers real opportunities for dialogue with central government as well as other towns, nationally and internationally, that are experiencing the same problems.”

All three piers are owned by Blackpool businessman Peter Sedgwick.

He said: “We have been working with this group and they are very interested in trying to help because we are losing piers around England.

“One thing I believe experts are looking at is putting in something such as boulders around piers to help break up the waves and reduce the impact on the pier structure.”

Being on the list will enable the council to apply for grants to help protect the piers.

Joan Humble, chairman of Blackpool Civic Trust said: “We know people in Blackpool are concerned about the future of the piers, particularly North Pier, which has seen serious damage from storms over the last few years.

“Part of the problem is that often, private owners can only do so much and there are understandable limits on how much public money can be spent on what are effectively private businesses.

“We have to begin talking about what the future of our piers is for the next 100 years and how we protect them into the future.”

Research being carried out on piers on America’s Atlantic coast, which are also suffering due to increased storm activity, will be shared with Blackpool.

Tim Wardley, chairman of the National Piers Society, said: “This is an opportunity for Blackpool to lead the way in a dialogue that has the potential to help other piers across the country and to raise the profile of the difficult situation many of them are in today.”

The council is now completing an action plan to work with the World Monuments Fund which was launched in 1996 with founding partner American Express and issues a list every two years.

Blackpool is unique in being the only UK seaside resort with three piers.

Grade II listed North Pier is particularly significant as it is now the oldest remaining example of a pier designed by Eugenius Birch using his revolutionary screw pile system.

North Pier opened in 1863 and boasts a theatre and its own mini railway. In 2013 it suffered around £1m worth of damage in winter storms.

Central Pier opened in 1868 and in its early days was referred to as the ‘people’s pier’ due to the emphasis on fun in comparison to the more genteel North Pier.

Its attractions include the famous big wheel.

South Pier, was originally called Victoria Pier, and opened in 1893. It is renowned for its adrenaline rides.

It has suffered serious fires, first in 1958 when the Grand Pavilion was damaged, followed by a further fire in 1964 which completely destroyed it.

The piers are among 25 global treasures on the 2018 list, and are the only British feature to be included.

Others include Government House in Antigua, a garden at the Palace of Versailles in France, the Souk of Aleppo in Syria and a Palestinian village on the road to Jerusalem.