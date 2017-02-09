Record trees haul buried in dunes

A record number of Christmas trees are being planted on St Annes beach this week to help preserve and protect the dunes.

More than 30 volunteers joined staff from Fylde Council and the Lancashire Wildlife Trust in burying around 2,000 recycled trees to create new dunes and act as a barrier against the forces of nature.

Charlie Kay hard at work planting Christmas trees are planted in the sand dunes

Geoff Willetts, Fylde Council’s senior coast and countryside officer, said: “This work has been going for about five years now and it is the biggest number of trees we have ever had.

“The work this week started in ideal conditions and we were delighted with the number of volunteers who turned up.”

Members of St Annes In Bloom collected some 500 trees from homes in the town, while hundreds more were deposited by householders at drop-off points specially set up by Fylde Council all over the borough.

Geoff said the word about the recycling scheme had also spread to neighbouring areas and this year’s trees haul included some from Blackpool and Preston.

Richard Armstrong-Bell and John Robertson were among those planting trees in the St Annes sand dunes

Amy Pennington, Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s Fylde Sand Dunes Project Officer, said: “It’s a great way to encourage local people to take ownership for their coastline and help to sustain it for future generations.”