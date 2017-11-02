Project update: community farm

Have your say

Plans have now been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking permission to create a community farm in the town.

The scheme is earmarked for land at the back of the City Learning Centre, Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park.

It is proposed to build two polytunnels to create the main growing area.

If approval is secured, the farm will operate from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

There will be some evening sessions and it is proposed the farm will also open on a Saturday.

Open sessions will be held for all residents where people can take part in activities including learning how to grow fruit and vegetables.

Prospective gardeners will also be able to learn about sowing seeds, plant care, composting and weeding. Groups will also be able to book private sessions.

A design brief with the application says: “The community farm will give opportunities for people to improve their health and wellbeing, improve confidence and self-esteem, learn new skills and combat social isolation.

“It will be a place where people can take part in activities to learn how to grow their own fruit and vegetables.”