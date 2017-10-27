Name revealed of Blackpool Zoo's youngest gorilla

Blackpool Zoo has announced the sex and name of the newest and cutest addition to its gorilla troop.

Makari's mother, Miliki is a second time mum and is doing a wonderful job of raising the youngster. PIC: Shaun Wilson

The zoo confirmed that the tiny baby, who was born on September 5, is a boy and he has been named Makari by the zoo’s social media following.

Keepers shortlisted five names and thousands of Facebook fans placed their votes earlier this month.

Makari, or ‘Mak’ for short, has an older sister called Meisie, who is seven, as well as a half brother Moanda, who will be five in November. Resident silverback, 20-year-old Bukavu is father to all three.

His mother, Miliki is a second time mum and is doing a wonderful job of raising the youngster.

Darren Webster, Director at Blackpool Zoo, said “We were delighted to share the news of the birth of our gorilla last month and he was an instant hit with our visitors and social media followers.

“We came up with lots of suggested names and shortlisted them to five before, quite literally, putting it to the public vote.

“The name they chose was actually the firm favourite of our keepers too!

“This is Bukavu’s third youngster and Miliki’s second so they have already proved that at they are great parents.

“It has been wonderful to watch Meisie and Moanda grow up together and they have both been over to have a look at the new baby a few times!

“I am sure they will show their new brother the ways of the world when he starts to be more independent at around nine months."

Blackpool Zoo is home to six Western lowland gorillas. Bukavu the silverback is 20 and Miliki, aged 22 is the mother of Meisie, who is seven and the new baby. Njema, who is 24, is Miliki’s half-sister and Moanda’s mum.

Western lowland gorillas hail from Angola, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon. Their critically endangered status is a result of habitat destruction and poaching for the bushmeat trade.