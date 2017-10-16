More sites in St Annes set for a tidy-up

A mews-style look for a busy back street is among the next town centre improvement projects being considered for St Annes.

The latest phase of a long-term spruce-up programme is due to begin today, with new pavements and trees in line for the restaurant and shopping area of St Andrew’s Road South.

That work, set to take six to eight weeks, will cost £175,000 and is funded mainly by planning gain money paid to Fylde Council as part of the planning permission for local housing developments.

Fylde Council’s head of regeneration Paul Drinnan (pictured below) told a meeting of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP) that, with more cash from developments available, further projects are in line to follow in Wood Street and Back St Annes Road West.

He said: “The latest scheme represents another area of the town centre that will be significantly enhanced to complement those areas which have been regenerated over a period spanning 16 years, starting with the first phase of St Annes Square in 2000.

“We want to go on, until the whole of the town centre has been improved and next in our sights are the stretch of Wood Street between St Andrew’s Road South and Park Road and a mews-style look for Back St Annes Road West.”

The latter area already features a variety of artworks amid calls by traders for it to be promoted as an attraction in its own right.

It‘s home to several shops and businesses and STEP chairman Bev Wood, whose own design business is based there, said: “The aim of keeping the improvements going is very welcome. It’s important to keep the town looking its very best to ensure it remains a prime attraction to visitors and residents alike.”