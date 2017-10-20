Mayor's fundraising show

Have your say

Blackpool Mayor Coun Ian Coleman will be back in the spotlight tomorrow when he hosts a fundraising concert at the Royal British Legion Club.

There will be entertainment on all day at the club on King Street, with Coun Coleman acting as compere from about 1pm until 4pm.

The event, called ‘Memories Of Our Great Show’, will raise money for the Mayor’s charity, which this year is supporting Blackpool Carers Centre, with 10 per cent of funds raised going to support the British Legion club itself.

The line-up includes a host of performers including Tony Jo, Johnny Casson, Joanna Sharrock, Vicky St Clair, Dave Brooklyn and Billy Coughlin, better known as Kitty Litter.

Coun Coleman said: “We’re looking forward to a great day and raising lots of money for the Mayor’s charities.

“I hope people will come along and support us and enjoy the entertainment as well.

“We’ve got a great line up of performers who are taking part.”

Coun Coleman previously hosted the annual Poppython at the Royal British Legion Club, for 25 years, raising money for the Poppy Appeal, before stepping down to concentrate on his council duties.