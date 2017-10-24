Ideas for new attractions on public display

Proposed new attractions for part of Fylde’s coastline are to go on show for the first time this weekend.

Fylde Council is inviting the public to view design concepts for a series of architectural features being considered for future installation between Fairhaven Lake and Lytham’s Fairlawn Road.

The designs represent the culmination of the council’s £22,000 Coastal Explorers project, funded by Arts Council England’s Grant For Arts programme.

Created by Barrow-based artists, Art Gene, they are the result of four months’ public consultation activity involving written surveys, walks and a pop-up café which explored local history, ecology, nature and personal stories and memories.

Plunge pools, rock pools and wildlife watching hides are just some of the smaller spaces being proposed with the aim of providing the people of Fylde with up close and personal access to the nature afforded by the area’s coastline.

In addition, a larger multi-use space and a separate mobile space are intended to offer organised groups new opportunities to activate different locations along the promenade and shoreline.

The concept designs will be on show at the RSPB Ribble Discovery Centre at Fairhaven Lake on Saturday from 10am to 4pm, when lead artists, Maddi Nicholson and Stuart Bastik, will also be on hand to answer any questions.

After that, the designs will be available to view at the Discovery Centre every Tuesday to Sunday until Saturday, November 11 between the same times.

Cheryl Little, chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Committee for Fylde Council, said: “The Coastal Explorers project was created to look at how we might add value to Fylde’s coastline alongside the new coastal protection scheme, and provide opportunities for people to connect with our local environment more directly.

“We hope the public will view the designs with the same enthusiasm and open mind they came to the consultation events with.

“We’ll be recording their opinions so we can take them into consideration before we decide what to take forward in 2018.”