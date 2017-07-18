Health advice as oil and tar balls wash up on Fylde coast

With people being urged to keep their pets and children away from the oil spill currently affecting the Fylde coast, health advice has been issued for anybody who has already come into contact with it.

In a statement this morning, Wyre Council said: "The advice from Public Health England is that it is very unlikely that anyone exposed to crude oil for a short period of time will have any long term health effects.

"Short term exposure to skin may result in irritation so as a precaution members of the public are advised to avoid contact with the material.

"If you touch the tar balls and get oil on the skin, remove affected clothing and wash with soap and water for 10 minutes.

"If you feel unwell seek medical attention.

"The material may smell - the human nose is very sensitive to odour - however many substances that are perceived as odorous or smelly are usually present at levels at which there is no direct harmful effect."