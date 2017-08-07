Giant pipe set to arrive on Fylde coast

A huge pipe which will help protect the Fylde coast’s bathing waters is due to arrive today.

The huge pipeline will be installed as part of a storm water and sea defence scheme at Anchorsholme.

The two mile long pipe is being floated 220 miles across the sea from Northern Ireland.

It’s taken four years of planning, and weighs 20,000 tonnes. Transportation and installation alone has needed the expertise of around 100 people.

A United Utilities spokesman said: “This amazing feat of engineering will take place yards off the beach and just across the road from United Utilities on-going project at Anchorsholme Park, which is part of an overall £200m investment to help continue the improvements of Blackpool bathing waters.”