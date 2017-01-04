Fly-tippers strike again at beauty spot

What a load of rubbish!

Fly tippers have struck yet again close to one of Fleetwood’s most cherished beauty spots.

The latest fly-tipping incident at Jameson Road, Fleetwood.

And angry residents say enough is enough.

People who use the Fleetwood Marsh nature reserve were confronted with a fresh load of fly-tipping on Jameson Road, close to the entrance of the reserve, between the Christmas and New Year period.

It came just weeks after a similar incident and is the latest of an on-going problem at the site.

Now residents say something should be done to try and tackle the issue, with the installation of CCTV suggested as a possible solution to help catch culprits and act as a deterrent.

More rubbish dumped by fly-tippers on Jameson Road, Fleetwood.

The brazen offenders left rubbish strewn all over the road, including a battered brown sofa and grubby clothing.

Those found guilty of such offending can be hit with a hefty fine of £400, and if the waste is deemed hazardous the money demanded can be much higher and the penalty even include imprisonment.

Fleetwood Town Council member Coun Rita Hewitt says she was contacted by residents who frequently use the nature reserve and who are angry that it is happening on a regular basis.

Coun Hewitt, who represents Mount ward, says she met up with Wyre Council officials after the late November incident in a bid to find workable answers to the problem.

But she says that since that promising meeting, the officers have not followed through on the next stage of developments and she feels as though nothing will be done.

Now tippers have struck again, adding to frustrations.

Coun Hewitt said: “People who visit Fleetwood Marsh on a regular basis are getting fed up and I don’t blame them.

“There was still rubbish left from the previous incident- and now this.

“The solution is quite clear – install CCTV cameras at either end of the road, catch these people and hit them with a big fine. There are various parties with responsibilities over Jameson Road. I was trying to get them to meet up, with the help of these officers, and discuss the possibility of them sharing the costs of CCTV. But my discussions with the officials have come to a dead end and it is very frustrating.”

However, Wyre says it is looking into the issue seriously.

A Wyre spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the issue of fly tipping on Jameson Road in Fleetwood and we encourage residents to report fly tipping which can be done at wyre.gov.uk/reportflytipping.

“We are working with agencies to clean up sections and mitigate the issue with fly tipping.”