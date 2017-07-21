Farmers gather at Cuadrilla for fracking protest

Road users in Fylde have faced a day of disruption today following a fracking protest which took place outside the Cuadrilla site in Preston New Road.

Farmers and food growers from across the UK gathered at a mass demonstration outside the entrance site to oppose the impacts of shale gas extraction on agriculture.

A police spokesman said: "There was disruption at the Preston New Road site after a number of protesters gathered at the site."

Alan Schofield, a local organic producer who's been growing in Pilling Lancashire for last 35 years said: "As a Lancashire vegetable farmer whose livelihood depends upon the health and well being of our soils I am shocked that this development has been allowed.

"The good people of Lancashire said NO to this development, only to be overturned by central government. We are not just fighting an unwanted and highly polluting industry, the whole of our democratic process is at stake."