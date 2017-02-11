Sky-watchers in Lancashire were treated to a double bill of lunar treats last night.
February’s full moon is named the Snow moon, because in the US this is traditionally the snowiest time of year and if that wasn’t enough it was followed by a penumbral lunar eclipse, A penumbral eclipse is when the moon crosses a peripheral region of the Earth’s shadow. Usually a faint shadow will form on the moon’s surface, and the moon will appear less bright. However February’s penumbral eclipse is unusual, because most of the moon’s face will cross the Earth’s shadow, making it appear much darker. These striking images were captured by Sonia Bashir