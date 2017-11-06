Search

Delays warning after anti-fracking protesters board tanker

Police are warning drivers in the area to expect delays after the tanker was stopped on the Kirkham bound carriageway.
Police are warning drivers in the area to expect delays after the tanker was stopped on the Kirkham bound carriageway.

A contraflow has been put in place on Preston New Road after protesters climbed onto a tanker at the fracking site, say police.

Police are warning drivers in the area to expect delays after the tanker was stopped on the Kirkham bound carriageway.

A police spokesman said: "Please be aware of a contraflow in place at the entrance to the fracking site.

"A tanker is stopped and blocking the carriageway due to campaigners having climbed onto it and a number of campaigners being stood in front of it.

"Please be aware of possible delays."