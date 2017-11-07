Delays after protester spends night on top of tanker

Traffic problems are being reported along Preston New Road this morning after a protester spent the night on top of a tanker.
Police have put a contraflow in place on the road at the fracking site and are warning travellers to expect delays throughout rush hour.
A spokesman for the police said: "We are in the process of negotiating an end to the disturbance and hope to have a resolution soon.
"In the meantime time, travellers should plan extra time for their journeys as delays are expected."
