Concerns persist in ferry deal

There has been a mixed reaction to the announcement by Lancashire County Council that the Knott End to Fleetwood ferry will be guaranteed funding until the end of November.

The ferry service had been under threat after the previous Labour led administration stated it could no longer afford to contribute the sum it shared with Wyre council.

With the service due to end at the end of March, Wyre agreed to keep it running until after the May county elections, when the Conservatives pledged to keep it running if they won power at County Hall.

Last week the new Tory administration agreed to keep the ferry running but only until November, while a longer term arrangement is agreed with Wyre Council.

This has been cautiously welcomed in Wyre, but concern has been expressed about the longer-term future of the service.

Knott End resident Claire Rimmer-Quaid presented a 3,300-name ‘save the ferry’ petition to both councils last month and was told by county she would receive a reply within 28-days.

She said: “The 28-days is up this Wednesday and I’ve not received a reply yet.

“Obviously to have it saved until November is better than nothing, but I thought it would be longer and there are still a lot of questions and uncertainty.

“The ferry service is vital to many residents.”

On social media, some residents expressed surprise and disappointment that the ferry would not be guaranteed for longer than just five months. Bill Cavanagh posted: “November? I thought it was for the next four years.”