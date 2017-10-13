Building work is blamed for sinking garden

A home owner fears a massive building development close to where he lives is causing his garden to sink and his house to subside.

Michael Blofeld, 70, of Addison Crescent, Layton, is so concerned he is seeking reassurances from Blackpool Council and the developer that the latest work on the 191-home Queen’s Park housing re-development, directly behind his home, will not cause more serious flooding or subsidence.

Mr Blofeld wants the council and the developer, Lovell, to agree to an indemnity arrangement in which any problems which might occur will be put right.

But Blackpool Council says the works (pictured) are unlikely to cause such damage and such an agreement would not be appropriate.

Mr Blofeld believes the garden sank several inches because the drains were blocked by a huge mound of rubble deposited behind a nearby wall after the Queenstown flats were demolished last year.

He fears this has also led to subsidence next door which is affecting his own property, and that ongoing building work behind his home is rattling the house and causes slates to fall off.

He said: “It is a big worry to me and I’ve been losing sleep, worrying what will happen to my home, because the work is still going on.

“My house and the one empty one next door were already lower than the rest – I’m in a little hole and I’m worried it will be pulled down further. I’m worried about further flooding and about the state of the house and I want the council to reassure me.”

Alan Cavill, director of places at Blackpool Council, said: “Blackpool Council and their appointed contractor Lovell are committed to the improvement and regeneration of Blackpool and its housing stock.

“The Queen’s Park redevelopment will provide 191 new, good quality, modern and much needed homes for the people of Blackpool.

“The Council has met with Mr Blofeld several times.

“However, we have explained to Mr Blofeld that there is no evidence to suggest that the issues he has raised are as a result of the redevelopment works being undertaken at Queen’s Park.”

Lovell was approached for a comment on the issue, but declined.