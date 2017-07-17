Black blobs of oil washed up on the beach sent to anti-pollution experts

A black oil-type substance that washed up on the beach at Bispham has been sent to counter-pollution specialists.

A sample of the spillage, which has left black ‘globules’ on the sand between Red Bank Road Road and the Norbreck Castle, was collected and sent off by Coastguard officers yesterday.

The black oil-type substance found on the beach on Sunday

Station officer Paul Little said: “It needs dealing with but it’s only a small problem.”

James McGawley said he was on the beach with his kite buggy when he wondered what the ‘strong diesel smell was’.

He took pictures yesterday, which he forwarded to The Gazette. He said: “I go through the edge of the sea, up and down from North Pier to the new pipeline at Cleveleys where it’s all blocked off.

“There was black blobs all the way down there. It’s stuck to my wheels of my buggy, and it smells of diesel.”

Mr Little said he has discussed the issue with beach patrol staff, and warned dog walkers and beach-goers not to touch the substance.

“They should not touch it,” he said. “We had latex gloves on and it collapsed it our hands like a lump of grease.

“I could smell the fuel oil smell on my boots.”

The spillage was described as a range of small black globules, with nearby sand blackened where it is suspected to have broken down.

There were also ‘three or four’ larger lumps of substance, Mr Little added.

After the extent of the problem was assessed, a sample was taken and sent off to be examined.

Beach patrol staff were yesterday on the sand looking at what action needs to be taken to clear up the mess, a spokeswoman at Blackpool Council, said, while all relevent agencies have been informed, including the Environment Agency, she said.