Bins go supersize for litter on Prom

Bins are ‘going large’ in St Annes and Lytham to tackle seafront litter.

Twenty larger capacity ‘Jubilee 240’ bins, offering more than double the capacity of those currently in use, are being placed along the promenades at both St Annes and Lytham.

The bins have been supplied by Blackpool firm Glasdon UK, which introduced them in May and Fylde is the first council to roll them out for public use.

Coun David Eaves, chairman of Fylde’s Operational Management Committee, said: “We are always looking for ways in which we can reduce the amount of litter on the beaches, but we can’t do this without the help of beach goers themselves.

“Everyone has a responsibility to clean up after themselves, and we appreciate that in the height of the summer season the bins fill up quicker than we can empty them.

“These new, larger capacity bins look to tackle this by providing more space for litter, but we continue to ask everyone to take their litter home with them or use the bins provided.”

Steve Fletcher, customer support manager for Glasdon UK, based at Preston New Road, said: “We launched the new 240 litre capacity bin housings in May, to help local authorities meet some of the challenges of our ever increasing on-the-go lifestyles.

“The bins co-ordinate with our standard capacity models, but are naturally larger to securely cover the wheelie bin inside.

“In turn, they are more visible in areas of high footfall and tourist hotspots such as the beaches.”

Fylde Council already provides two extra shifts at weekends to ensure bins are emptied promptly during the peak season.

Coun Eaves added: “Fylde is delighted to be the first council rolling out these new innovative bins.”

It comes after The Gazette reported earlier this month how a six-year-old girl was left with horrific injuries after her foot was sliced open by a discarded barbecue on a St Annes beach.

Megan Hanson underwent emergency surgery to save her foot when she stepped on the sharp metal edge of the barbecue on the beach on the dunes at St Annes, close to Starr Gate at the end of June.

Megan, who lives in Thornton, had to have a plaster cast on her left foot.

Horrifed mum Suzanne said: “It went all the way to the tendons.

“It was a real concern she would lose her foot. She’s been so lucky.”

And she blasted litterbugs who left the barbecue to maim her daughter.

“I have been down to the beach and it is littered with left-over barbecues and broken bottles.

“It’s just a disgrace.”