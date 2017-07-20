Awkward! Bispham beach named as one of friendliest for dogs - as owners are told to stay away

The beach at Bispham was voted onto a list of the top dog friendly sands in the UK, an awkwardly timed announcement has revealed.

Despite pet owners being urged to be extra cautious – and even to stay away completely – until an oil spill is cleared up, the beach has been classed as one of the safest, according to pet emergency service Vets Now.

It said Bispham was given a place on the list thanks to its ‘water quality, walks, and accessibility for dogs’.

David Leicester, head of clinical intelligence, said: “We’ve only chosen beaches where water quality is deemed high, dogs are welcome all year round, parking and access is good, and a daytime vet is based nearby.

“The team were really impressed with Bispham beach, especially its pet friendliness and facilities on offer, and believe it to be an ideal destination for the UK’s dog lovers.”

Dog lovers have been urged to still give their pets shelter and access to plenty of fresh water, even when there’s a cool coastal breeze. They should never leave them in a vehicle.