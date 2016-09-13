Another great success for Lancashire’s only game fair

The Lancashire Game and Country Festival made a triumphant return to Scorton Showground with visitor numbers up on the thousands that turned out last year for its debut.

Good weather teamed with an action packed programme of events with new attractions Cyril the Squirrel and his racing terriers, a stunning birds of prey demonstration with the UK’s top falconer Ben Potter and lurcher show made for an exciting weekend for all.

Organiser Craig Whittingham said: “We were delighted with our attendance figures and the great feedback we received from those who came. We are Lancashire’s only game fair. Our aim is to celebrate the county’s rural heritage across the generations so we try and include events and activities that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

“The support of the public is so important to us. It is only through people coming along that we are able to stage such an event.”

I can confirm we will back again next September when will try to even outdo this year’s festival.”

The festival offers families the opportunity to try their hand at a number of activities from archery and sling shot to clay pigeon shooting and fly fishing.

As well as attractions the popular food theatre, hosted live cookery demonstrations throughout the weekend with chefs from the Cartford Inn and Honeywells Butchers.