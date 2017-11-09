All welcome at Arboretum remembrance service

A scale model of the Changi Gate will be unveiled on Saturday at a remembrance service being held at the Fylde Arboretum in Bispham.

Students from Blackpool and the Fylde College Build Up programme have built the gate using timber donated by contractors Willmott Dixon who are building the new Blackpool police station.

Members of the public are welcome to go along and join the service which begins at 10.45am at the arboretum on Moor Park Avenue.

The original Changi Gate was in Changi Prison in Singapore, where thousands of prisoners of war were held during the Second World War.

The replica will be part of the Far East Prisoners of War memorial at the arboretum.

Liz Clayton, who helped run the Burma Star Assocation in Blackpool, said: “The final step of a long held dream, was to install a scale model of the Changi gate in our beloved local arboretum, and I hope as many people as possible join us at the service. All will be welcome to attend and to lay wreaths and tributes.”