A ton of toxic ‘palm oil’ is removed - with health warnings still in place

This huge chunk of suspected palm oil was collected from the beach at Blackpool – and is part of a massive haul taken off the sand by council workers.

Around 1,200kg – a ton – of the fatty, yellow, foul-smelling grease balls are being stored until test results come back, telling officials exactly what it is.

“Once the results from the laboratory tests have been received, the Environment Agency will provide direction on the appropriate disposal routes,” a spokesman for Wyre Council said.

“Our rangers are patrolling the beaches to monitor the situation and provide updates regularly. The beaches remain open, but we would like to reiterate that dogs should be kept on a lead at all times and children supervised.

“Please avoid all contact with residue on the beach and in the water due to potential health risks.”

Officials believe the substance is palm oil, but suspect it may be mixed in with other materials.

It began to wash up at St Annes, Cleveleys, Fleetwood, and Knott End last weekend, before it was later confirmed to have washed ashore in Blackpool too.

Palm oil can be deadly to dogs, but it harmless to humans. Last week, Kathryn Poulter, 59, said her golden retrievers had to be given emergency treatment after eating some of the substance on Norbreck beach.

“There was loads of it,” she told The Gazette.