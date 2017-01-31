Emmerdale actress helps Blackpool complain

Emmerdale actress Gemma Oaten was in Blackpool today helping people complain about bad service they had received from energy and communications suppliers.

She was at Coral Island in a road show organised by Ombudsman Services, which handles ongoing company complaints for free.

Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten kicks off the Ombudsman Services roadshow in Blackpool. She is pictured (centre) with Amy Linton and Laura Linton.

Passers-by were treated to a show as actress and Emmerdale star Gemma led a ‘grumble chant’ to encourage people to complain if they receive poor service.

In Blackpool, around 135,000 complaints were made last year, but a higher amount, over 180,000, were not acted upon.

However, only 195 energy and communications complaints were brought to Ombudsman Services in 2016, meaning many people in Blackpool aren’t getting the compensation or apology they deserve.

Lewis Shand Smith, Chief Ombudsman said: “It’s important that residents in Blackpool know their consumer rights. Complaining should be an easy, hassle-free experience – if you’re still in a dispute with a company after eight weeks, Ombudsman Services can look into the case for free and provide a resolution.”

Gemma Oaten said: “We have all done it. Paid good money for bad service, and felt frustrated.

“The most important thing you should do is complain, and if you don’t get answered – then escalate it.”