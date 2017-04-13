Emily stars on hit show Take Me Out

A model from Blackpool will be bidding for men to Take Me Out as she appears in a new series of the hit Saturday night show.

Emily Longden, who goes by the name Em J Longdon on the show, will be one of the original 30 girls as the ITV dating show fronted by Paddy McGuinness returns this weekend.

Paddy McGuinness and The Flirty Thirty

On Take Me Out, 30 women get the chance to win a date with a man - on the fictional island of Fernando’s, by leaving their light on as he reveals his personality and character through questions and challenges.

Twenty-six year old Emily, from Poulton, originally applied for the show two years ago, after splitting from her boyfriend of eight years.

But she’s happy to admit the waiting time before being called up has made her a stronger person and a better dating prospect.

“I was actually lined up to go on Channel 4’s First Dates when Take Me Out called, so I weighed them up and thought this would be more of a fun thing to do,” the South Shore resident said.

“I applied when I went on a bit of a rampage after finding out my first love had been cheating on me for a whole year.

“I went and got my lips done, went for every modelling and TV job going, all to make myself feel better. Luckily by the time Take Me Out got back to me I was in a much better place.”

Emily’s remaining coy at this stage about her prospects on Take Me Out, but says she had a lot of fun filming the show back in November. I went on wanting to make friends – as well as maybe finding love – and that’s what I did,” she said. “I have made some friends for life.It was literally back-to-back filming. If you’re lucky enough to get a date you pack your bags straight away, you get the plane the next day to Fernando’s, have your date and fly back the day after.

“There were long days and it was tiring, you didn’t necessarily get great meals with the studio catering, you were in heels all day rushing around, and having your hair and make up done - although maybe not in the way you would do it, but I’d do it all again in a heart beat.”

Emily works in recruitment in Preston, but Blackpool residents may recognise her as the poster girl for make up and hair salon and academy the House Of Halteres.

Tune in to Take Me Out on ITV on Saturday night to see how Emily gets on.