Emergency plan in place for homeless

Emergency procedures have been put in place in Blackpool to protect homeless people from freezing weather conditions.

Temperatures in the resort have dipped below zero several times this week.

And in response Blackpool Council has put it’s Emergency Severe Weather protocol into action.

A shelter, open to all rough sleepers is being provided at The Comfort Zone at North Shore Methodist Church.

The service, provided in the church hall runs from 10pm to 7am.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “Due to the cold weather we have our emergency protocols in place.

“Any genuine rough sleepers in Blackpool are able to access the service.

“Those rough sleepers who are from the Blackpool are may be able to access further services and assistance.”

The emergency protocol remains in place until tonight.