Election 2017 - Blackpool North and Cleveleys

Labour is predicting a close fight in Blackpool North and Cleveleys as it bids to wrestle the seat from the Tories.

Blackpool's Labour council leader Coun Simon Blackburn said the party had campaigned hard in the constituency which was held by Paul Maynard for the Conservatives in 2015.

An overview of the count at Blackpool Sports Centre

Mr Maynard retained the seat with a margin of 3,340 over the Labour candidate Sam Rushworth last time round.

Coun Blackburn said:"Chris Webb has fought a fabulous campaign in Blackpool North and Cleveleys and it is looking like it might be closer than we expected."

Traditionally it takes a little longer for the ballot boxes to arrive from the furthest outposts of the constituency.

This result is expected to be declared between 3am and 4am.

Five candidates are vying to be elected - Sue Close (Lib Dem), Paul Maynard (Conservative), Duncan Royle (Green Party), Chris Webb (Labour), and Paul White (UKIP).

Labour's Chris Webb said he believed there had been a good turnout from voters in the constituency with queues at polling stations in Claremont earlier in the day.