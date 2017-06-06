Eight released from custody after stabbing

Eight young people arrested after a man was found stabbed in a Fleetwood street have been released without charge.

Two boys aged 16, a man aged 21, three girls aged 16 and two others aged 17 were arrested on suspicion of assault after the man was found unresponsive with a stab wound to his abdomen on Stanley Road on Saturday at around 2.40am.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital and his condition is now stable, police have confirmed.

The eight people arrested in connection with the incident were released on Sunday without charge.

Police are now hoping to trace the footsteps of the 21-year-old victim, whose identity is known to officers.

Det Insp Gareth Willis from Blackpool Police said: “We think that the victim is likely to have been attacked at an address on Addison Road, and so we need anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance in that area, which is near to the fire station, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

One Addison Road resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I was leaving the house at around 8.45am and police had already blocked off the end of the street towards Hatfield Avenue.

“Probably about 10 or 15 houses were cordoned off.

“Speaking to the neighbours they said there had been a commotion at around 3am.

“There was a group of police trying to get into one of the houses at around 3 or 4am.

“I thought it looked like something serious had happened. There was two or three police cars.

“When I came back at 1pm they were still there, so they were there for some time.

“It was all-clear by 2pm.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call (01772) 604157.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.