Wyre students’ Guide Dog fund-raising takes one paw further

Ruby Allison

Junior Gazette reporter

For over 24 months, Babbage House at St Aidan’s High School in Preesall – with the help of the rest of the school – has been raising money for the Guide Dog charity.

The total raised exceeded the £1,500 mark which meant we got to name our own Guide Dog puppy.

There was a vote for finding a name and ‘Riley’ was the most popular.

Riley was born on January 1.

She is a Labrador Golden Retriever cross.

Hopefully Riley will be able to visit the school in the summer.

Mr Calvert, Head of Babbage House said, “Babbage House have really enjoyed the various fund raising activities over the past few years.

The Guide Dog charity is close to the hearts of a number of students and it is great to finally achieve our goal of adopting a puppy.”