Tributes flood in former assistant headteacher

We always remember the best teachers, right?

We received an amazing response when it was announced former Blackpool assistant headteacher David Nicklin had died after a short battle with leukaemia. He was 54.

He worked at Fleetwood High between 1987-1994 and then moved on to Collegiate High, where he revolutionised the school’s attendance records, for 10 years before latterly working at Educational Diversity.

Wendy Casson, headteacher at Educational Diversity, led the tributes saying: “I am proud to have considered Dave a friend and a colleague who has enriched the lives of so many people. Dave was a superb role model and the outpouring of messages from our school community demonstrates how much he was loved.

“Dave has given our young people the confidence and the courage to be the best they can possibly be.”

HERE’S YOUR COMMENTS:

This man managed to keep me going in my last year of high school in educational diversity. Mr Nicklin was always the first one to say ‘hi’ and encourage me to do better.

He taught me to express myself in music and not give up before I tried.

On Tuesday Athena lost a great teacher and my thoughts are with his family.

Every day he made people smile and so I know he is at peace now, no longer needing to fight. Rest In Peace Mr Nicklin

Kai Wood

What an inspirational man! Always there to put a smile on your face when things were tough. No matter what the situation Dave always saw the positives and continued to colour other people’s days bright

Laura Gilderdale

Thank you for teaching me 99.99 per cent of what I know – supporting your lessons for three years was endless fun and laughter.

I will wear the lab coat you personalised for me with absolute pride when I start teaching myself – thank you for supporting my career path. I was so lucky to have such an amazing mentor

Sarah Gurney

Very sorry to hear this. Mr Nicklin was one of the very few teachers I was able to get along with at school, which is a credit to him as I wasn’t so easy to teach.

My thoughts go out to his family, he was a great teacher and a good man. RIP Sir.

RobDelTerror

He always treated you with respect and would talk to you rather than down to you.

Had all sorts of fun being in his form

Mansoor Almodhahkah

So sorry to read about Dave, he was an incredible teacher. He was also a pleasure to work alongside at Collegiate and so patient with my son at Aspire. He will be missed by all who knew him including me

Suzanne Strother

You will be truly missed by many that you have taught over the years. Thoughts go to your family and close friends at this time

Kimdrover

It was a pleasure to have been taught by him.

He noticed I went through a troubled patch at school and kinda took me and my problems on and helped me through it, by inspiring me to express my creativity by drawing inspiration from things I love - which in itself, is something I still do today, when I design and create in Illustrator, or on Photoshop. If I remember correctly, he was a fan of West Ham United FC, the Hammers, as well... Pretty fitting for a man who taught woodwork.

Russ Jericho

Fantastic teacher, great form tutor, wonderful man. A great loss to Blackpool, and his family.

Sandgrown83

I had only known and worked alongside Dave for the last couple of months.

All I can say is that he came across as a very kind man and loved by his students

Sophie Choudhury

He taught/prepared thousands of us how to live in the grown up world. He’s probably the reason why I like motorbikes so much since he parked his outside his classroom window.

Have fun up there. PS sorry I broke the lathe and put a hole in the window Dave!

Kyle King

Fantastic teacher and a really nice man.

Ben Alderson

I remember being one of the first pupils to welcome him when he started Collegiate. He was such a lovely teacher.

Michelle Hall

So sad. He will be missed massively in the teaching industry.

He helped my son hugely over the last few months. The teaching industry has lost a real gem ! RIP x

Paula Thomas

He was an amazing man who has helped my daughter no end since she came under ed diversity last year....he will always be fondly remembered.

Nadia Wallace

Only had him for a year but definitely one of the best during my time there.

Alex Fortt

RIP to one of the best teachers I have ever known.

Two of my sons had the privilege to have you as a teacher and both speak very highly of you and that’s because you gave them respect, as they did you. You will never be forgotten.

Maggie Sutherland

One of the few teachers we had I never heard a bad word about! Legend

Andréw Témplé

Fantastic teacher that made you truly believe in yourself bring best out of you when others said you would fail. RIP Mr Nicklin

Samantha Sweeney Ashcroft

So sad my brother and sister spoke very highly of him

Hannah Richardson

Such sad news, thoughts are with his family at this time

Helen Smith

So very sad what a great teacher he was ,thoughts to the family

Darlene Watson

RIP Mr Nicklin, a great teacher who always had time for you

Cassandra Orchard

Wonderful man who helped my son no end. He will be sadly missed.

Rachel Collins

So sad he was a fantastic teacher loved his lesson

Nicole Swallow

He was one of the kindest teachers at that school,so sad that he passed away.

Chelsey Robertson

Such sad news, he was an amazing teacher

Lisa Cartwright