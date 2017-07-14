Top honour for teenage acting student Lewis

A Fylde student is celebrating winning a prestigious national award.

Lewis Dugdale of Lytham Sixth Form College was named Performing Arts Student of the Year at the annual Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) Awards held in London.

The 18-year-old from St Annes, who is studying for a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing Arts, was nominated by Jo Catlow-Morris, the Lytham College’s programme leader in Performing Arts and Art and Design .

The presentation in a sparkling ceremony at the Royal Horticultural Halls in Westminter followed a lunch reception in Parliament.

A former student of St Bede’s RC High School in Lytham, Lewis is aiming for a career in acting and, ahead of looking for a university place, plans to spend another year at Lytham Sixth Form College.

He aims to take an advanced programme tailored to provide him with skills in directing and producing plays – with some teaching support elements with the new intake of students.

He said: “I feel very humbled to have been given such a prestigious award.

“I know I couldn’t have achieved anything like this without the support and encouragement of my tutors at Lytham Sixth Form College.”

The awards recognised candidates in 22 different areas of study or work, with almost 1,000 nominations made to this year’s judging panel.

Jo Catlow-Morris said: “I am so proud that Lewis has been awarded this prestigious national accolade.

“I nominated Lewis because he has excelled on his course, achieving three D stars. He has grown from a shy young man into an actor of integrity and truthfulness of performance.”

Lewis’ fellow Lytham Sixth Form College a student Javaria Jamil, also from St Annes, was shortlisted among the best BTEC science students.