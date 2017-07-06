Swapping the classroom for sights is geography

Pupils from Fleetwood High had a geography lessonwith a difference when they swapped their classroom for the streets of Blackpool.

They travelled to the resort armed with questions and ideas top put to residents and summer tourists in a bid to find out about the impact of crime and tourism in Blackpool.

Students took part in a variety of activities as part of their data collection.

These included walking to the top of Blackpool Tower, walking the dungeons, riding Blackpool Eye and enjoying the fun of the Tower Circus.

Trip leader Gemma Orange said: “ It is important that students are afforded this opportunity to collect their primary and independent data.

“It allows them to identify geography in action, relate it to their work in the subject and be able to link this with geography in their locality.”

Head of year eight, Alex Bell-Fairclough said the pupils were a credit to themselves and their conduct was impeccable.