Students are spellbound by special school visitor

By Grace Johny, Junior Gazette reporter

St Kentigern’s enjoyed a visit from Spellbinder.

Spellbinder visits every year and tells the children interesting stories from around the world.

Some are really fun and make you laugh out loud while other stories make some people cry because they are so sad.

In the juniors they heard all about the Navy in one story.

During it, they all had to get up and sing and dance to the song ‘In the Navy!’

The children loved it. Also, in another song they pretended to be famous movie stars.

One of the stories was about a man who was in the Navy but he died while saving others.

Jessica Smith, Year 6, said: “It was upsetting and made us think in parts and great fun in others!”

Rosie Burgess, Year 6, said: “I really like Spellbinder and I’m sad it was the last time we will watch it at St Kentigern’s.”