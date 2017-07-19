‘Stronger field’ needed in hunt for new headteacher

The headteacher vacancy at Fylde’s biggest school is to be readvertised.

Interviews to replace Phil Wood, who retires in December after 15 years at the helm of Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College, were due to take place last week.

But in his end-of-term latter to parents, Mr Wood said: “The governors have decided to re-advertise the vacancy in September in the hope of getting a stronger field of candidates to pick from. I shall communicate with you again in September when further information is available.”

Dr David Swaffield, chairman of the governors, said: “We received nine applications for the vacant post and decided to re-advertise in September.

“We hope to be more successful and to be able to make an appointment in time for someone to start in January.

“Additionally, the governors are currently undertaking some contingency planning for all eventualities to enable the strong leadership of the school to continue.”

The advert originally posted with a June 29 deadline said the governing body of the school was seeking to appoint “an exceptional headteacher to lead our vibrant and inclusive school.”

The Ansdell-based school, which has more than 1,400 students, gained a good’ inspection from Ofsted earlier this year.

Mr Wood’s departure will come nine months before the school reverts to accommodating students aged from 11 to 16 only.