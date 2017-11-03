Store exhibition is super success

Artistic students from across Blackpool and the Fylde have been showcasing their talents to the public.

Sainsbury’s superstore in Talbot Road in Blackpool is hosting a special exhibition of work by students form Blackpool Sixth Form.

Some of the artwork by Blackpool Sixth Form College students on display at the town's Sainsbury's store

This ‘Visual Arts Showcase’ is part of a partnership between the college and the supermarket which has enabled students’ work to be seen by hundreds of thousands of people. This special exhibition marks a full year of Blackpool Sixth artwork being on display at the store.

Mark Fitzgerald, Sainsbury’s store manager said, “Sixth at Sainsbury’s is a new and exciting for both Sainsbury’s Blackpool and Blackpool Sixth Form College.

“Our partnership so far has certainly been positive and together we have showcased some of the best young student’s art workings from the college. The social media presence from customers, colleagues and students alike surrounding the current work on display really has shown how engaging the college’s presence has been in store.

“ I hope that this event will really capture the creativity of the students and help them further their skill sets and recognition in the local area.”

The show had a private viewing at the store with management awarding five prizes for the work they considered exceptional.

BTEC art and design student Kirsty Cherry won the e piece which ‘most conveyed powerful meaning or emotion’ and former A Level student Dominic Wylie won the award for ‘technique and innovation’. Former student Ryan Yuen won the ‘contemporary’ category. Former student Brooke Turnbull won the ‘inspirational’ category.

Current BTEC Fashion and Clothing student Aurora Jolly won the ‘outstanding’ category.