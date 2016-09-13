Staff ‘over the moon’ after nursery is rated outstanding after first inspection

A Fylde coast nursery have been rated outstanding following its first inspection.

Education watchdog Ofsted said Butterfly Lodge Nursery, in Lytham Road, South Shore, was one of the best in the area – despite only being open since last year.

Delighted manager Rebecca Cocker said: “It’s not usual for a nursery to get outstanding at the first inspection. Everyone is over the moon.”

Insp Cath Palser described staff as highly-qualified, enthusiastic, and dynamic, said youngsters’ contributions and achievements were celebrated, and said children are making ‘superb progress’.

She said: “Children play with awe and wonder and enjoy planning their own learning.

“The highly motivated staff team has a superb understanding of how to identify and plan for the unique ways that children learn.

“Children form a close bond with their key person and arrive each day with enthusiasm and excitement.

“They are highly motivated to learn and explore the environment with high levels of energy and curiosity.”

Butterfly Lodge is part of the Learning Curve Nursery group, which also runs Clifton Lodge Nursery in St Annes, which was rated ‘outstanding’ in June.

Rebecca added: “The staff deserve so much credit. It’s their dedication. They said it’s not a career, it’s a life choice. They put their heart and soul into it.”